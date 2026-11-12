Nvidia next CEO: Who’s Jay Puri? Harvard alumnus Indian-origin techie grad to succeed Jensen Huang? Strongest candidate

Jensen Huang's exit as chief executive officer (CEO) of Nvidia after revelations of two extramarital affairs, including one with a woman accused of spying for China, has raised speculation about its new CEO.

The chipmaker has announced Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as its interim CEO, but the search for a permanent candidate is underway, the company said in a statement.

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US President Donald Trump has endorsed former Apple chief executive Tim Cook as the ideal successor, asserting that “A Legend replaces a Legend.”However, neither Nvidia nor Apple has issued an official statement regarding Cook's potential move to another company.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is Jay Puri, the reported candidate to succeed Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Jay Puri, whose full name is Ajay K. Puri, is an Indian-origin technology executive who spent 21 years at Nvidia. He was executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations and is now a senior adviser. 2 Has Nvidia confirmed Jay Puri as its next CEO? ⌵ No. Puri has been described in media reports as a strong candidate, but Nvidia has not confirmed a permanent successor. Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the company searches for one. 3 What is Jay Puri's current role at Nvidia? ⌵ Puri is a senior adviser at Nvidia. He stepped down from his executive role in August 2026. 4 What experience does Jay Puri have at Nvidia? ⌵ Puri joined Nvidia in 2005 as senior vice president of Worldwide Sales and later became executive vice president of Worldwide Field Operations. He helped oversee the company’s business across different nations. 5 What degrees does Jay Puri hold? ⌵ Puri earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in electrical engineering, from the University of Minnesota and Caltech, respectively. He also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Amid the high-stakes leadership shuffle, several names have emerged as frontrunners, including Indian-origin Jay Puri, who is being considered a strong candidate, according to several media reports.

As all eyes are on Nvidia's new CEO, let's delve deeper into who Jay Puri is.

Who is Jay Puri? Jay Puri, whose full name is Ajay K. Puri, joined the tech giant in 2005 as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. He was later elevated to the position of Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations.

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In August 2026, he stepped down from his executive role and took on the position of senior adviser, which he currently holds.

Also Read | Short seller flagged Jensen Huang’s close ties to Alice Huang in May

Reflecting on his time at the company, Puri said: "My time at NVIDIA has been the defining chapter of my career. Witnessing the company’s evolution into a global leader—and having the opportunity to contribute to that journey—has been deeply meaningful."

"I am especially grateful to Jensen for his vision and leadership, and to the exceptional colleagues and partners around the world with whom I’ve had the privilege to work. The trust, collaboration, and shared ambition we built together are what I will value most. I look forward to continuing to support NVIDIA’s next phase of growth and innovation," he added in the LinkedIn post earlier this year.

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Puri has spent 21 years at Nvidia, and played a crucial role in handling its business across different nations.

Before joining Nvidia, Puri spent more than two decades at Sun Microsystems, holding several senior leadership roles across sales, marketing and general management. These included Senior Vice President of the Asia-Pacific Group, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Software and Technology, President of Nihon Sun KK and Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing.

He also worked with Hewlett-Packard, Booz Allen & Hamilton and Texas Instruments, where he gained experience in marketing, management consultancy and product development.

Jay Puri's educational qualifications Puri has an academic background in engineering and business management. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, which he earned with high distinction from the University of Minnesota.

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He later completed a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), followed by an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.