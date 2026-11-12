Nvidia on lookout for new CEO as more Jensen Huang affairs surface

Nvidia Corp.’s board has been working with an outside firm to identify potential replacements for Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who is reportedly suspected of spying for China, a person familiar with the situation said.

The board is weighing the idea of naming a temporary CEO while searching for a permanent one, the person said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Directors were meeting on Wednesday to discuss Huang’s fate, according to people familiar with the situation. The Wall Street Journal said earlier that the board was preparing to oust Huang, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Nvidia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nvidia’s board has been facing a succession crisis since Sunday when Huang admitted that he’d had an affair with Alice Huang, a data centre executive at a company that is one of Nvidia’s largest Southeast Asian customers. The New York Times has reported that Alice Huang was suspected of operating as an agent on behalf of the Chinese government.

The crisis escalated late Wednesday, when the New York Times reported that Jensen Huang also had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare, citing unidentified people who worked at the company. Powell didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The disclosure and subsequent reports have left the board with a difficult option: ousting the founder and only person ever to have run Nvidia, firing an executive who, at least until recently, had commanded widespread respect of shareholders and customers alike and oversaw a more than 700,000% surge in the company’s share price.

But keeping Jensen Huang in the role would likely subject Nvidia to a barrage of scrutiny from lawmakers, investors, customers and staff concerned over his relationship with Alice Huang and whether it put Nvidia’s trade secrets at risk—as well as his extramarital relationship with a person who directly reported to him at the company.

The developments have also shined a light on Nvidia’s lack of a succession plan for Huang, and reinforced how inseparable the 63-year-old CEO is from the company and its success. His potential exit would reverberate far beyond the company’s operations, and not just because Nvidia is the dominant maker of chips at the heart of the AI boom.

Huang is a consummate dealmaker and has used the company’s vast resources to invest in the AI supply chain and a variety of startups. He’s also a top evangelist for the AI revolution itself, downplaying fears about the risks to humanity and talking up the benefits.

The company’s stock dropped 8% in extended trading following the reports Wednesday.