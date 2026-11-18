Nvidia's leadership transition following Jensen Huang's departure has brought the company's internal power dynamics into focus, particularly the reported differences between interim CEO Colette Kress and Madison Huang, the daughter of the company's former chief executive.

Before taking charge of Nvidia, Kress had reportedly questioned business deals associated with Huang's son-in-law, Nico Caprez. Six days after Huang's departure, those disagreements have taken on greater significance. Kress is now leading the company on an interim basis, while Madison, who reportedly had considerable access to her father and influence beyond her formal designation, continues to work at Nvidia.

Huang stepped down as president, CEO and director on November 12, ending his 33-year tenure at the semiconductor company. Nvidia appointed Kress, its longtime chief financial officer, as interim CEO and named Harvey C. Jones as its first chair.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Who is leading Nvidia after Jensen Huang's departure? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO and has retained her CFO role. The board is considering internal and external candidates for a permanent chief executive. 2 What role does Madison Huang have at Nvidia? ⌵ Madison Huang is Nvidia's senior director of product marketing for physical AI. Reports have described her as influential beyond her formal role, though Nvidia and Madison did not respond to the claims cited in the article. 3 Why did Colette Kress question business arrangements linked to Nico Caprez? ⌵ Reports said Kress sought clarity on credit guarantees involving business partners brought in by Caprez. She questioned the value of those guarantees and what Nvidia would receive in return. 4 How could Jensen Huang's departure affect Nvidia's startup investments? ⌵ Investors and startup founders have raised concerns that Nvidia could slow its funding after Huang's departure. Kress has said the company will assess future investments and commitments carefully. 5 How will Nvidia choose its next permanent CEO? ⌵ Nvidia's board is considering both internal and external candidates and has retained Heidrick & Struggles to help find a permanent CEO. Madison Huang has not been publicly identified as a contender.

The leadership change followed scrutiny of Huang's relationship with an executive whom US officials suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, Reuters reported. However, those suspicions did not establish that any confidential information had been disclosed.

Madison Huang's role and reported influence at Nvidia Madison Huang, 35, is Nvidia's senior director of product marketing for physical AI. Her professional journey included chef training at Le Cordon Bleu, a stint at LVMH in Paris and AI studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

She joined Nvidia as an MBA intern in 2020.

Her reported influence within the company extended beyond her responsibilities in robotics and simulation. According to The New York Times, Madison served as her father's de facto chief of staff and led the hiring of crisis communications firm Heller, despite objections from Nvidia's communications team.

Some employees reportedly viewed her as a gatekeeper to senior leadership, while others credited her with improving coordination between engineering and sales teams.

The New York Times also reported that repeated employee complaints prompted Nvidia's human resources department to arrange weekly coaching sessions for Madison.

The published accounts cited here did not include a response from Madison or Nvidia to these claims.

Why Colette Kress questioned deals associated with Huang's family Kress joined Nvidia in 2013 after working at Microsoft, Cisco and Texas Instruments. As the company's chief financial officer, she was among the executives willing to challenge Huang over risky financing arrangements, people familiar with her role told Reuters.

She has retained the CFO position while taking on the interim CEO responsibilities.

The reported disagreements involving Kress, Madison and her husband, Nico Caprez, centred on robotics investments and financing arrangements.

Caprez joined Nvidia in 2024 and subsequently rose to the position of vice president of AI infrastructure growth.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Kress sought clarity on credit guarantees involving business partners brought in by Caprez. She questioned the value of those guarantees and what Nvidia would receive in return.

Her concerns had reportedly influenced at least one significant business commitment. The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia scaled back plans to lease an OpenAI data centre in Piketon, Ohio, after Kress raised questions about the arrangement.

Nvidia succession: Who could take charge permanently? Madison's brother, Spencer, also works at Nvidia as a director of product management in robotics.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's board is considering both internal and external candidates for the permanent CEO position. Madison has not been publicly identified as a contender for the role.