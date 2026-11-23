Nvidia Corp. on Monday said it was reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive officer, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal under pressure from US President Donald Trump following revelations of extramarital affairs by Huang, including with an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia shares surged more than 31% in premarket trading.

Huang's return follows mounting pressure from employees, shareholders and business partners, as well as President Donald Trump, who said last week he wanted to see Huang back in the top job.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candor and ability to lead. His return followed pressure from employees, shareholders, business partners and US President Donald Trump. 2 When did Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia reinstated Huang as president and CEO with immediate effect. The board also restored him as a company director. 3 How did Nvidia shares react to Jensen Huang’s return? ⌵ Nvidia shares surged more than 31% in premarket trading after the company announced Huang’s reinstatement. 4 Will Nvidia continue investigating the circumstances around Huang’s departure? ⌵ Yes. An independent-director committee will continue investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. Huang has agreed to cooperate, and Nvidia said it would continue cooperating with government inquiries. 5 What are Harvey Jones and Colette Kress’s roles after Huang’s return? ⌵ Harvey Jones will remain Nvidia’s board chairman. Colette Kress, who served as interim CEO during Huang’s absence, will return to her role as chief financial officer.

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones had said last week that the company would not rehire Huang despite the growing campaign for his return.

Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of artificial-intelligence processors, playing a central role in its chip roadmap, major customer relationships and ties with Washington.

He resigned on November 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.

His departure reverberated from Silicon Valley to Taipei and Washington. A petition calling for his reinstatement drew more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Elon Musk, underscoring the unusually strong support for an executive who had stepped down amid controversy.

The board's decision to bring Huang back highlights his deep influence over Nvidia and raises questions about how dependent one of the world's most valuable companies remains on its co-founder.

Nvidia's board said on Monday it was satisfied with Huang's candor and leadership ability and, after receiving input from senior US government officials, saw no national security risk from his return.