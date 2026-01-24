Nvidia director Persis Drell resigns from board, leaves with 1,43,000 shares and stock price gain of 22,000%

Chipmaker and $4 trillion company Nvidia Corporation in a filing on 23 January (Friday) informed the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC) that director Persis Drell is leaving its board to “pursue a new professional opportunity”, as per a Bloomberg report.

She is leaving with about 1,43,000 Nvidia shares worth around $26 million as per the latest holdings report — a 22,000% jump since she joined the board over 10 years back, according to a CNBC report.

According to the Bloomberg report, the filing did not disclose what new professional move Drell is making but sought to clarify the resignation was not acrimonious. The filing said she is not leaving due to “any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices”.

Spokespeople for the CEO Jensen Huang-led Nvidia did not immediately respond to queries on the matter, it added.

How much Nvidia shares does Persis Drell hold? As a member of the board of Nvidia, she was on Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker’s compensation committee. She joined the board in 2015, it added.

CNBC cited Nvidia's annual report to state that Drell leaves with 1,43,000 Nvidia shares worth $26 million, and her salary for last year on the board was $3,44,000, including $2,59,000 in stock awards. In 2025, Drell sold some 40,000 of Nvidia shares, it added.

Notably, Nvidia's stock price has jumped 22,000% since 2015 end as it has risen to become the world's most valuable company.

The report added that Drell's resignation is only the second on Nvidia's board after astronaut Ellen Ochoa departed her seat in June. The board now has 10 directors, including CEO Jensen Huang.

Who is Persis Drell? All we know… According to the Bloomberg report, Persis Drell is a professor of physics, materials science and engineering at California's Stanford University, besides serving as provost for the educational institution. It added that as per Nvidia's 2025 proxy filing, she is 69 years old.

According to the report by CNBC, Drell has been a professor at Stanford University since 2002. She was dean of the University's engineering school for four years (2014 to 2017) and was Stanford’s provost for eight years (2017 to 2023).

Drell was also director of Stanford’s particle accelerator, called the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center or SLAC for six years (2007 to 2012).

