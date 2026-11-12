Nvidia's Jensen Huang has no obvious successor: Why that could become a problem for the AI giant

In an interview with Bloomberg, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he would prefer his successor to come from within the company, although he hoped the transition would be at least 20 years away. Less than a month later the company is looking for his successor, according to reports.

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The developments surrounding Huang have raised questions about the leadership of one of the most important companies in the artificial intelligence industry. Nvidia has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in market value amid the controversy. It briefly slipped to third position in the most valuable companies.

What began with reports about Huang's alleged relationship with a woman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese espionage has expanded into questions about his personal conduct and leadership. Reports of a second alleged extramarital relationship involving a senior Nvidia executive have added to the scrutiny.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Does Nvidia have an obvious successor to Jensen Huang? ⌵ The articles say Huang has no obvious successor. He is the only person to have led Nvidia since co-founding it in 1993, and he maintains close involvement in major company decisions. 2 Why could Jensen Huang stepping down be a problem for Nvidia? ⌵ Nvidia’s rise and strategy have been closely associated with Huang, who has led the company for more than three decades. A transition would raise questions about maintaining business continuity and the company’s technology strategy. 3 What is Nvidia's board doing to find Jensen Huang's successor? ⌵ Reports say the board is working with an outside firm to identify potential replacements. It is also weighing whether to appoint a temporary CEO while it searches for a permanent successor. 4 What challenges would Jensen Huang's successor face at Nvidia? ⌵ A successor would need to help maintain Nvidia’s technological lead and identify the next major computing opportunity. Ensuring continuity in the company’s business and technology strategy is also a key concern. 5 Did Jensen Huang want his successor to come from inside Nvidia? ⌵ Yes. Huang told Bloomberg he would prefer an internal successor, although he hoped the transition would be at least 20 years away.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Nvidia's board was preparing to discuss Huang's future as CEO at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday. The reports have brought an important corporate governance question into focus - can Nvidia ensure continuity in its business and technology strategy if the man who has led it for more than three decades steps aside?

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Huang and the force that is Nvidia A change in leadership at Nvidia would be particularly significant for a company whose rise has been closely associated with one individual.

A Bloomberg report on Huang's management style offers an insight into how the company operates. Major decisions at Nvidia often involve him, with the CEO taking an active interest in several aspects of the business, including details that might ordinarily be delegated to other executives.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led the company through its transformation from a maker of graphics chips for video games into one of the world's most influential technology businesses. Its shares have gained enormously over the years, reflecting its emergence as a central supplier to the global AI industry.

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This raises an important question - does Nvidia have a succession plan capable of ensuring business continuity if Huang steps aside or is replaced?

The company's board will have a crucial role in determining its leadership arrangements. The outcome could also offer an indication of how prepared Nvidia is for a transition away from its founder.

Speaking to Bloomberg about his management philosophy, Huang, 63, said, "I wanted an organization that was able to adapt to change, both in inventing change for itself and the rest of the industry, as well as reacting to change that's coming toward us." He said this approach had helped the company grow.

How Nvidia became an AI powerhouse Huang co-founded Nvidia with engineers Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The company initially focused on developing graphics processors for the video gaming industry, but Huang had a broader vision for the technology.

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One of his most consequential decisions came in 2006, when Nvidia introduced CUDA, a software platform that enabled developers to use its graphics processing units (GPUs) for computing applications beyond graphics. The investment reflected Huang's belief that GPUs could become important tools for scientific research and other computationally demanding tasks.

The strategy gained momentum in 2012, when researchers used Nvidia processors to train AlexNet, a neural network that marked a significant advance in deep learning and demonstrated the potential of GPU-powered artificial intelligence.

When generative AI gained mainstream attention following the launch of ChatGPT in 2022, Nvidia was already positioned to benefit from the growing demand for computing power. Its advantage extended beyond manufacturing advanced processors to an established software ecosystem that developers and businesses had spent years building around.

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This combination helped strengthen Nvidia's position in the AI industry and gave it a competitive advantage that extended beyond hardware.

The company reported $96.2 billion in revenue in most recent quarterly earnings report and is on pace to report $400 billion in an year, according to Bloomberg.

The controversies surrounding Huang Then came the affairs, Huang reportedly came into relationship with Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le whom the US security agencies have described as a Chinese spy.

Alice Huang was reportedly top executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based cloud computing company linked to China's Century Litong, an Nvidia cloud partner.

According to a report by The Information, Alice Huang allegedly used her business connections and links to Nvidia to facilitate access to AI chips subject to US export restrictions. Around 240,000 H100, H200 and A100 chips were reportedly moved into China.

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While, the Nvidia CEO acknowledged his affair with Alice Huang the company has said its board has no reason to believe company secrets or US national security were compromised. The allegations have raised concerns about Nvidia's supply-chain oversight and the enforcement of US export restrictions.

The controversy deepened further following reports of another alleged extramarital relationship, this time involving a senior Nvidia executive. The New York Times reported that Huang had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, the company's vice-president of healthcare.

End of the road for Jensen Huang? The controversies surrounding Huang have placed his leadership under scrutiny at a time when Nvidia is central to the global AI investment boom. In this regard the board's decisions could have far reaching implications.

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But for a potential successor, maintaining technological lead while identifying the next major computing opportunity could be one of the biggest challenges.

"Unlike many CEOs, I'm completely fireable," Huang has said, the question now is whether Nvidia's board is prepared to act on that possibility.

About the Author Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, nat...Read More ✕ Prabhakar Jha Prabhakar Jha is a journalist and digital news editor with nearly a decade of experience in online media, specialising in breaking news, politics, national affairs. Having built his career across fast-paced digital newsrooms, he has developed a reputation for delivering accurate, timely, and reader-friendly stories while leading editorial teams during high-pressure news cycles. In 2026, he joined LiveMint as a Digital Content Producer.



A postgraduate in History from the University of Delhi, Prabhakar combines strong editorial judgment with a keen interest in public policy, governance, economics, and global affairs. Before joining LiveMint, he worked with leading digital publications, including News9Live and The Times of India, where he handled breaking news, copy editing, headline writing, live coverage, and newsroom coordination.



Beyond the newsroom, Prabhakar is passionate about long-form writing and storytelling. He has a particular interest in global affairs. An avid reader with a love for literary fiction, he also enjoys blogging, poetry, and working on creative writing projects.