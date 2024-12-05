Hello User
Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh resigns with immediate effect

Nikita Prasad

  • Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh resigns with immediate effect

Nykaa lipsticks on display at a Nykaa Luxe store in Mumbai, India

Nykaa Fashion chief executive officer Nihir Parikh has resigned and has been relieved with immediate effect, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

Nykaa Fashion is the fashion vertical of FSN E-commerce Ventures Ltd.

"Nihir Parikh has resigned effective December 05, 2024, on account of personal commitments. He has been relieved from the services w.e.f. (with effect from) close of business hours of December 5, 2024," FSN E-commerce Ventures said in the filing.

The fashion vertical accounts for less than 10 per cent of the company's revenue.

The beauty segment of the company accounts for the majority of the revenue. Nykaa Fashion is still a loss-making vertical.

The company has posted a consolidated net profit of 12.97 crore and revenue of 1,874 crore for September 2024 quarter.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
