Nykaa hires Vishal Gupta to lead private beauty brands business

NEW DELHI: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which operates online beauty marketplace Nykaa, on Friday announced the appointment of former Unilever executive Vishal Gupta as executive vice president of its consumer beauty brands.
Gupta joins Nykaa after nearly three decades of experience working across the FMCG sector. Prior to joining Nykaa, Gupta worked at Unilever Russia, where he led the beauty and personal care business.
Gupta, an alumni of IIT Delhi and IIM Bengaluru, has worked across businesses and brands in India, Indonesia, Southeast Asia and Russia. At Nykaa, he will lead the beauty retailer’s private labels business across colored cosmetics as well as skin care. These are products such as lipsticks, face masks and eye makeup that the company sells under the Nykaa brand.
“Nykaa’s own beauty brands have been built on the principles of quality, authenticity, and inclusivity. This approach to brand building is what has led us to become much loved by the Indian consumer. Vishal now has the responsibility of carrying on its rich legacy, and taking brand Nykaa to even greater heights, and into more consumers’ hearts," said Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa.
“I am excited to join Nykaa to help build its dynamic portfolio of consumer beauty brands that have become iconic in the Indian beauty ecosystem," Gutpa said.
Nykaa operates multiple online platforms including Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, apart from its flagship beauty store. Nykaa offers over 4,500 brands and over 4.6 million product stock keeping units through its website and mobile applications.