Nykaa is not about offline or online but about creating demand for beauty products among Indians: Falguni Nayar

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of beauty marketplace Nykaa, recorded a bumper market debut on the Indian exchanges on Wednesday, as shares of the company listed at 79.37% premium over its issue price. For Nykaa, the listing has been a journey of many firsts -- from being the first beauty marketplace brand and the only profitable unicorn listing on the Indian exchanges this year, to making its founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Falguni Nayar, India’s richest self-made billionaire.In an interaction, Faguni Nayar and Anchit Nayar--CEO of Nykaa’s beauty e-commerce business, insisted that the company’s listing was a culmination of all the hard work bearing fruit. The duo also talk about Nykaa’s plans to balance growth with frugality, and the path ahead as a public company. Edited excerpts:

