Nykaa's CFO Arvind Agarwal steps down
Agarwal had joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020.
BENGALURU: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., parent of beauty and fashion e-tailer Nykaa, on Tuesday said its chief financial officer Arvind Agarwal has resigned from the company.
“Arvind Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited will be leaving the company, effective close of business hours on November 25, 2022, to pursue other opportunities in the digital economy & start-up space," the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Agarwal had joined Nykaa from Amazon in July 2020. The beauty e-retailer platform has not made an appointment to replace Agarwal, yet.
“Arvind deserves kudos for the critical role he has played in Nykaa’s emergence as a listed and profitable start-up. While we do regret losing him, we are conscious of his personal dreams, and wish him all the luck," Nykaa’s founder and chief executive officer Falguni Nayar said on the exit.
Nykaa is not the only new economy business to see a CXO exit in recent weeks.
Last week, food delivery platform Zomato’s co-founder Mohit Gupta stepped down in the third major exit of a senior executive in a leadership role this month, following Rahul Ganjoo, who was new initiatives head, and Siddharth Jhawar, the former head of Intercity Legends service.
Agarwal's exit comes amid a fall in Nykaa shares after its mandatory lock-in period for pre-offer investors came to an end on 10 November. During the lock-in period, promoters and investors cannot liquidate pre-IPO securities which they hold. As many as 67% of Nykaa’s shareholding will be released from lock-in.
Shares of Nykaa closed at ₹175.20 today, slightly higher than the day’s low, but significantly lower than its listing price.
Several key shareholders such as American PE investor TPG Capital, Lighthouse India, and Segantii India Mauritius, among others, pared their stake in the e-retailer following the end of the lock-in period.
Nykaa has reported a 344% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit to ₹52 million for the September quarter, while revenue from operations grew about 39% YoY to ₹12,308 million.
Nayar started Nykaa in 2012. The company offers more than 5,500 brands across beauty and fashion with about a billion site visits every month.
When the startup debuted on the stock market last year, it was valued at over $13 billion. Its current market capitalisation is a little over $6.6 billion.