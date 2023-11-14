Oberoi foresaw trends, left a deep mark on the hotels sector

In a sombre moment for the world of hospitality, we bid farewell to a titan of the industry, P.R.S. Oberoi, the visionary leader of Oberoi Hotels. His recent passing marks the end of an era in luxury hoteliering, leaving behind a legacy that has shaped and elevated Indian hospitality on the global stage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fondly known as ‘Biki’ Oberoi, he was not just a hotelier, but an inspirational human being and a pioneer, whose remarkable journey in the sector was nothing short of extraordinary. His keen business acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence set the stage for the success of the Oberoi Group.

With a sharp eye on service excellence and professional management, he became a legendary figure known for reading every guest comment and personally stepping in when required. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What truly set Oberoi apart was his ability to foresee trends and introduce groundbreaking concepts. He spotted the trend of luxury hotels and introduced the world to the concept of ‘Vilas’ offering authentic and grand stays to the connoisseurs.

His impact extended beyond the Oberoi Hotels as he played a pivotal role in transforming the entire hotel industry of the country. In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the country in tourism and hospitality, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

However, Oberoi’s legacy is not just in the hotels he built, but in the people he truly inspired and nurtured. The Oberoi Centre of Learning and Development, founded by him, stands as a testament to his commitment to grooming generations of fine hoteliers. The many lives he touched remember him not just as a leader but as a mentor who shaped their careers and instilled in them the values of excellence and professionalism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IHCL expresses deep sorrow and extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire fraternity. The sentiment is echoed by all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Oberoi’s indomitable spirit will continue to inspire generations. The profound mark he left on the sector serves as a guiding light for future hoteliers, encouraging them to reach for new heights and uphold the standards of service that he so passionately advocated.

In celebrating the life of Oberoi, we also mourn the loss of a true icon. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his vision continue to guide us towards delivering unparalleled experiences that reflect the excellence and passion he brought to the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The author is the managing director and chief executive of Indian Hotels Co. Ltd.

