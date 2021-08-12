‘Of all biz referred under IBC, negligible few get liquidated‘

Institutions are foundations of a well-functioning market economy. Insolvency profession is a key institution of market processes under the Code. An insolvency process demands the highest level of competence as well as the highest standards of integrity of the insolvency professional. I believe they have performed exceedingly well, in the face of vested interests. However, a few of them have brought criticism to the entire profession. The profession is still in its infancy and establishing its legitimacy and now is the time to lay a strong foundation of professionalism. The IBBI and Insolvency Professional Agencies (IPAs) have been unsparing in dealing with misconduct of insolvency professionals. The guiding principle in this has been to decrease the cost of compliance and increase the cost of non-compliance. The provisions for imposition of monetary penalty for contraventions have always existed. The recent IBBI circular specifying minimum and maximum amounts of monetary penalties for various contraventions is to bring in objectivity and uniformity across insolvency professional agencies.