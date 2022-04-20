Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal dances on ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song while testing MoveOS 2.0| Watch video1 min read . 09:26 AM IST
- The new OS will also come with a Music feature and it was during the testing that Bhavish Agarwal danced to the tune of the song.
Ahead of the much awaited launch of new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters – MoveOS 2.0, co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has shared a video in which he was seen showing his dance moves on one of the popular song, "Bijlee Bijlee". Bhavish Agarwal was accompanied by his colleague Slokarth Das in the video.
The new OS will also come with a Music feature and it was during the testing that Bhavish Agarwal danced to the tune of the song. The video shows a red Ola electric scooter parked in front of them. Bhavish Agarwal tweeted the dance video himself. “Expert testing of the MoveOS 2.0 music feature is underway," Bhavish Agarwal wrote.
The updated software is expected to come with navigation, bluetooth connectivity on the screen. Earlier Bhavish Agarwal last month tweeted ,"MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth, lots of performance improvements, and more!"
The company had open next purchase window for its electric scooter S1 Pro last month.
"The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers’ doorsteps," the company said.
One of India's most popular startups, Ola began selling its electric scooters last year. It produces 1,000 scooters a day, leaving it far off a planned initial target of building two million a year.