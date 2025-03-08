Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup Krutrim's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 7 to discuss the progress of the homegrown tech company, according to a social media post on the platform X on Saturday, March 8.

“Exciting meeting yesterday with @AshwiniVaishnaw ji!” said Aggarwal in his post on the social media platform X.

According to the social media post, the executive and the Union Minister discussed the progress of Krutrim 3 Large Language Models (LLMs), AI chips, and the “largest supercomputer in India.”

“Shared updates on @Krutrim work across the stack - Krutrim 3 LLMs, AI chips and the largest supercomputer in India! Thank you to the Hon Minister for his constant encouragement and guidance,” said Aggarwal in his post.

Netizens React People on the social media platform reacted positively to the CEO's meeting with the Union Minister, which shows that the government is willing to work with private firms for the nation's development.

“This is great. This shows how this government working with private companies for betterment of nation. This government understands what India needs and in the right direction. But we need more speed to catch up with rest of the world,” said a social media user named Jyothish.

There were also people like Satwinder Singh who commented on India's move to push its boundaries in artificial intelligence and supercomputing.

“Great to see India pushing the boundaries in AI and supercomputing! Exciting times ahead for innovation and technology,” said Singh responding to Aggarwal's post on X.

“Good to know how closely the government is working to make India a global AI players,” said a social media user named Anmol in his response.

Also Read | Bhavish Aggarwal’s Krutrim AI starts hosting DeepSeek R1 on Indian servers

Krutrim's AI lab The Bhavish Aggarwal-led AI startup Krutrim, on February 4, launched its AI lab, intending to release its work to the open-source community. Mint reported earlier that this development and Krutrim's decision came amid a sudden rise of the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which disrupted the tech world.

“While we’ve been working on AI for a year, today we’re releasing our work to the open source community and also publishing a bunch of technical reports,” said Aggarwal in a social media post as per our earlier report.

However, the CEO acknowledged that the AI models of the firm are currently “nowhere close to global benchmarks”, but he claimed that the company made progress last year.