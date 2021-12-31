Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares update on electric scooter deliveries

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shares update on electric scooter deliveries1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
The Bengaluru-based unicorn is hobbled by the global chips dearth
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Friday shared an update on e-scooter deliveries. “The company has dispatched vehicles to all who purchased," Bhavish apprised about Ola Electric scooter's December deliveries on Twitter.
“Some in transit, most already at delivery centres near you getting through RTO registration process," Ola Electric CEO said.
“The registration process took longer than we anticipated as a fully digital process is new for all," he said.
Bhavish also thanked RTOs (Regional Transport Office) for their support during the holiday season.
“Thanks to all RTOs working with us through holidays to scale up this new digital process. Lots of learnings for us on varied RTO systems, regulations across states. Will be faster with registration in future," Bhavish added.
He also teased that the next purchase window for Ola electric scooter will be opening very soon.
The Bengaluru-based unicorn, which had delayed initial deliveries to mid-December from October, is hobbled by the global chips dearth, and what analysts call an over-reliance on imported components.
When Ola began taking orders in September, it said deliveries would begin in October, which later got pushed to November and then to Dec. 15.
