Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday slammed LinkedIn after the employment-focused social media platform removed his post on “pronoun illness". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “This post of mine was about YOUR AI imposing a political ideology on Indian users that’s unsafe, sinister."

“Rich of you to call my post unsafe! This is exactly why we need to build own tech and AI in India. Else we’ll just be pawns in others political objectives," he said while sharing the screenshot of post on gender pronouns that went viral on the internet.

To recall, the Ola CEO recently criticized gender pronouns in a post. This occurred after the 38-year-old entrepreneur queried LinkedIn’s AI bot about himself, and the chatbot referred to him as "they" instead of "he".

“Most of us in India have no clue about politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs. Better to send this illness back where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns," the CEO wrote on the microblogging site.

Since being posted, Bhavish Aggarwal has got a lot of support from netizens in the comment section. One user said, “Completely agree on this. This is pure play woke agenda at play."

“That is right. Thanks for exposing . It is true with other platforms also. Problem is that they do not understand the culture and sentiments of India and want to condition everything with one narrow lens," another user commented.

“India's own AI ' @krutrim is just awesome and we stand with you in promoting ethical AI practices and user safety @bhash," the third user reacted.

“Salute to you Bhavesh for voicing out an uncomfortable but ugly truth about woke foreign influence. We stand with you," one more said.

