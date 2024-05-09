Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal slams LinkedIn for removing ‘pronoun illness’ post: ‘YOUR AI imposing political…’
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal criticized LinkedIn for removing his post on pronoun illness, calling out the platform for imposing political ideology. He emphasised the need for India to develop its own tech and AI.
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday slammed LinkedIn after the employment-focused social media platform removed his post on “pronoun illness". In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “This post of mine was about YOUR AI imposing a political ideology on Indian users that’s unsafe, sinister."