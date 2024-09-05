Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wants Indians to work hard, says ‘can’t be happy with where we are’; social media users react

  • Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal emphasises the need for hard work in India's tech industry. His comments came after Deutsche Bank's CEO called on Germans to work harder to bring the economy back on track.

Riya R Alex
Updated5 Sep 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal thinks that Indians need to work harder.
Bhavish Aggarwal thinks that Indians need to work harder.(PTI)

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal believes that Indians need to work harder. In a post on X, he stated that people in the technology industry, especially, should work hard and Indians should not be happy with where they are right now.

“We in India, especially in tech industry, need to work harder too. Can’t be happy with where we are rn,” he wrote on X.

 

Aggarwal’s comments come in response to a post by Bloomberg Asia, which mentioned a comment from Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing, who asked Germans to work harder for better performance of the economy.

 

Also Read | OLA Electric stock slumps for 6th straight session, down 30% from recent highs

Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing called on Germans to work harder if they want to get the country’s economy back on track,” the Bloomberg Asia post said.

Aggarwal’s response to the post received mixed reactions from social media users.

 

Also Read | Bhavish Aggarwal had a dream IPO. But how much mileage does Ola’s stock have?

Mixed response from social media users

“Mr. Aggarwal, I truly admire your resilience in building @OlaElectric. But if you want Indians to work more, why not start by matching the offers Deutche Bank gives its engineers? And than you can ask to put in “REAL HARD-WORK,” a social media user said.

“How is hapiness related to working harder? Absolutely right sir, your hard work and efforts are clearly visible in ola's new technology (sic),” stated another user.

Another X user commented, "absolutely agree! The tech industry in India has tremendous potential, but we must push the boundaries, innovate continuously, and strive for excellence. Complacency isn't an option—let’s keep working harder, embracing new challenges, and driving forward to make a global impact!”

 

Also Read | Ola Consumer relaunches ride-sharing after a hiatus of four years: Report

Earlier, the Ola CEO supported Narayana Murthy’s stance on the 70-hour workweek. He said that he is “fully in sync” with Murthy’s advice. Aggarwal revealed that he works 20 hours daily all throughout the week. He has also extended his support for extending average working hours, through his social media posts.

It may be noted that Bhavish Aggarwal’s company, Ola Electric, which made its debut in the stock market in July, continues to decline from its initial highs after listing, according to a Mint report on September 4.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleOla CEO Bhavish Aggarwal wants Indians to work hard, says ‘can’t be happy with where we are’; social media users react

