Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s wife makes a rare public appearance on stock listing day

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was seen with his wife Rajalakshmi Aggarwal at Ola Electric's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai on August 9. This marks a rare appearance of the CEO’s wife in thepublic domain.

Rajalakshmi Aggarwal heads Ola Foundation, the company's social welfare arm. The CEO and his wife were dressed in traditional attire for the occasion.

“The importance of today, this moment is finally sinking in. It felt like a process till yesterday - where we did our work and put in our time and made India one of the largest EV 2W markets. Our hard work has paid off and the world recognises that,” Bhavish Aggarwal wrote while sharing a picture from Ola Electric’s listing ceremony at NSE.

“But today it feels like an important duty, a responsibility to double down on our aspirations and to build the country of our dreams. To be dedicated and faithful custodians of public money and faith. Our destination is still far ahead and we didn’t come this far, to just come this far,” he added.

His X post was retweeted by his wife. The couple, based in Bengaluru, had flown down to Mumbai for the trading debut of Ola Electric in the stock market.

Ola Electric's Initial Public Offering of $734 million is India's biggest so far in 2024, according to Reuters. Ola Electric share price jumped more than 19 per cent after stock market debut. Ola Electric shares were listed at par with its issue price at ₹76 per share on NSE.

On the financial side, Ola’s revenue grew from ₹456.2 crore to Rs5,243.2 crore between FY22 and FY24, while net loss widened from ₹784.14 crore to ₹1,584.4 crore during the same period as Mint reported on August 9.