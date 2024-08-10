Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s wife makes a rare public appearance on stock listing day

  • Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's wife, Rajalakshmi Aggarwal heads Ola Foundation, the social welfare arm of the company.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published10 Aug 2024, 08:25 AM IST
Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal (PTI)

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal was seen with his wife Rajalakshmi Aggarwal at Ola Electric's listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai on August 9. This marks a rare appearance of the CEO’s wife in thepublic domain.

Rajalakshmi Aggarwal heads Ola Foundation, the company's social welfare arm. The CEO and his wife were dressed in traditional attire for the occasion.

 

Also Read | Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric to launch its first electric bike on August 15

“The importance of today, this moment is finally sinking in. It felt like a process till yesterday - where we did our work and put in our time and made India one of the largest EV 2W markets. Our hard work has paid off and the world recognises that,” Bhavish Aggarwal wrote while sharing a picture from Ola Electric’s listing ceremony at NSE.

 

“But today it feels like an important duty, a responsibility to double down on our aspirations and to build the country of our dreams. To be dedicated and faithful custodians of public money and faith. Our destination is still far ahead and we didn’t come this far, to just come this far,” he added.

His X post was retweeted by his wife. The couple, based in Bengaluru, had flown down to Mumbai for the trading debut of Ola Electric in the stock market.

Also Read | Ola Electric bears responsibility for being custodians of public money: CEO

Ola Electric's Initial Public Offering of $734 million is India's biggest so far in 2024, according to Reuters. Ola Electric share price jumped more than 19 per cent after stock market debut. Ola Electric shares were listed at par with its issue price at 76 per share on NSE.

Also Read | Ola Electric Share Price Live: Stock rallies 19% on listing day; Buy or hold?

On the financial side, Ola’s revenue grew from 456.2 crore to Rs5,243.2 crore between FY22 and FY24, while net loss widened from 784.14 crore to 1,584.4 crore during the same period as Mint reported on August 9.

Ola Electric is a large EV player in India and is building vertically integrated technology and manufacturing capabilities for EVs and its components.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 08:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesPeopleOla CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s wife makes a rare public appearance on stock listing day

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.000.00
      Chennai
      71,212.000.00
      Delhi
      70,312.000.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue