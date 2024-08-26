Companies
After Bhavish Aggarwal’s dream IPO, how high will Ola’s stock rise?
Sumant Banerji , Abhishek Mukherjee 12 min read 26 Aug 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Summary
- Ola Electric is straddled with ₹2,800 crore debt, continues to burn cash and is yet to make a profit. And yet, the stock market clearly can’t get enough of the company. In this story, we try to make sense of the stock’s dizzying rally.
New Delhi: Since the onset of the monsoon in the national capital in June, there has been a deluge at Ola Electric’s service centre in Moti Nagar, West Delhi—the facility has been inundated with damaged scooters, overwhelming the mechanics. While it is equipped to handle about 100 scooters, there are more than 500 at the workshop. With no parking available despite occupying space at the closed Ford showroom next door, the scooters are now spilling onto the main road.
