After Bhavish Aggarwal’s dream IPO, how high will Ola’s stock rise?

Lithium-ion cells, which account for as much as a third of the cost of an electric vehicle, are Ola’s other big play. The company has set up India’s first gigafactory and the bulk of the capital raised from the IPO will be used to expand capacity from the current 1.4 gigawatt hours (GWh) to 5GWh, and 6GWh in the subsequent phase. There are plans to ramp it up further, to at least 20GWh by 2026, and 100GWh by 2030.