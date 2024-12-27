Ola Electric's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Anshul Khandelwal, and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Suvonil Chatterjee, resigned with immediate effect on Friday, December 27. The homegrown electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges today that both Khandelwal and Chatterjee resigned due to personal reasons. According to reports, the exits occurred shortly after the EV major laid off around 500 employees last month.

“We hereby inform you that Mr. Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, and Mr. Suvonil Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Product Officer, have tendered their resignation with effect from December 27, 2024,” said Ola Electric Mobility in its stock exchange filing on Friday. These recent departures have added to a list of several senior-level exits in the past few years at Ola.