Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal sends heartwarming message to rival Ather Energy on market debut: ‘Let's together make…’

As shares of electric two-wheeler making company Ather Energy Ltd debuted on the stock exchanges on Tuesday, its rival Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal posted a heartwarming message on social media.

In a post on X, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal congratulated Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta and his company on reaching the milestone of being a listed company.

“Congrats to @tarunsmehta and the whole @atherenergy team on this milestone for the Indian EV industry,” Aggarwal said.

He hoped to make India the global EV hub together with Ather and Ola Electric.

“Let’s together make India the global EV hub.”

Earlier in the day, Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric also put a message for Ather Energy upon its stock exchange debut.

“The EV revolution was never meant to be solo. Welcome to the bourses @atherenergy! Let’s go full throttle,” the company said in a post on X.

Bhavish Aggarwal gets support from netizens Bhavish Aggarwal's message for Ather Energy received support from netizens, who were impressed with his positivity.

“EV journey was always supposed to be a collaborative effort. Good to see @OlaElectric and @Bhash praising @Atherenergy on their listing day,” a user commented.

“This is what it'll take; working together to put EV's ahead of ICE,” another added.

“Good luck both the companies! Let's change the way India drives! We definitely need a sustainable growth and you guys are pioneering that,” a third user said.

Ather Energy IPO Shares of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy Ltd on Tuesday listed with a premium of over 2 per cent against the issue price of ₹321.

The stock started the trade at ₹326.05, up 1.57 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, it listed at ₹328, a premium of 2.18 per cent.

Later during intraday trade, Ather Energy share price declined 6 per cent on the bourses.

The Ather Energy IPO got subscribed 1.43 times on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday, backed by oversubscription in QIB and retail investor categories.

The ₹2,981-crore Ather Energy IPO had a price band of ₹304-321 apiece.

This was the first mainboard public issue of the current financial year 2025-26.

The Ather Energy IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.1 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.