Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal buys luxury villa in Bengaluru. Details here

Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal buys a luxury villa in Bengaluru. The purchase, registered on July 16, lists Amit Anchal and Archana Singh as the buyers

Livemint
Published4 Aug 2024, 06:48 AM IST
Photo for representation. Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal buys a luxury villa in Bengaluru. The luxurious property covers 4,774 square feet and is situated within a gated community of 800 Victorian-style villas spread across a 110-acre estate.
Photo for representation. Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal buys a luxury villa in Bengaluru. The luxurious property covers 4,774 square feet and is situated within a gated community of 800 Victorian-style villas spread across a 110-acre estate.

Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal has acquired a luxury villa in Bengaluru for 13.5 crore. According to a Hindustan Times report, the villa is situated in Adarsh Palm Retreat Villas on Marathahalli Outer Ring Road in East Bengaluru. The purchase, registered on July 16, lists Amit Anchal and Archana Singh as the buyers. Anchal, currently a strategic consultant for Ola, has previously overseen strategy and corporate finance for both Ola and Ola Electric.

Developed by Adarsh Developers, the township features an array of amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, a multipurpose banquet hall, swimming pools, badminton courts, and indoor and outdoor play areas, all within an 80,000-square-foot clubhouse.

The luxurious property covers 4,774 square feet and is situated within a gated community of 800 Victorian-style villas, spread across a 110-acre estate, Hindustan Times reported.

Ola IPO opens with a price band of 72-76

Ola Electric Mobility, based in Bengaluru, has launched its much-anticipated IPO, which opened for subscription on Friday, August 2. At the end of Day 1, the initial public offering had been subscribed 0.38 times.

Ola Electric IPO will be available for investors until Tuesday, August 5.

As one of India's first fully electric vehicle companies to go public, Ola Electric is led by Bhavish Aggarwal, its Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director. The company has set the IPO price range between 72 and 76 per share.

Investors can place bids for a minimum of 195 shares, with subsequent bids required in multiples of 195 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is 14,820.

The IPO is being conducted through a Book Building Process. The allocation will be structured as follows: at least 75% of the net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, up to 15% for non-institutional bidders, and up to 10% for retail individual investors.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Aug 2024, 06:48 AM IST
HomeCompaniesPeopleOla Group Executive Amit Anchal buys luxury villa in Bengaluru. Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.20
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-2.97%)

    Bharat Electronics

    302.95
    03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -8.2 (-2.64%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,096.90
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    -47.7 (-4.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    383.00
    03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    34.8 (9.99%)

    PCBL

    376.95
    03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    30.4 (8.77%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    116.95
    03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    7.55 (6.9%)

    One 97 Communications

    526.75
    03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
    29.55 (5.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue