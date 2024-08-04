Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / People/  Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal buys luxury villa in Bengaluru. Details here

Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal buys luxury villa in Bengaluru. Details here

Livemint

Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal buys a luxury villa in Bengaluru. The purchase, registered on July 16, lists Amit Anchal and Archana Singh as the buyers

Photo for representation. Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal buys a luxury villa in Bengaluru. The luxurious property covers 4,774 square feet and is situated within a gated community of 800 Victorian-style villas spread across a 110-acre estate.

Ola Group Executive Amit Anchal has acquired a luxury villa in Bengaluru for 13.5 crore. According to a Hindustan Times report, the villa is situated in Adarsh Palm Retreat Villas on Marathahalli Outer Ring Road in East Bengaluru. The purchase, registered on July 16, lists Amit Anchal and Archana Singh as the buyers. Anchal, currently a strategic consultant for Ola, has previously overseen strategy and corporate finance for both Ola and Ola Electric.

Developed by Adarsh Developers, the township features an array of amenities, including a state-of-the-art gym, a multipurpose banquet hall, swimming pools, badminton courts, and indoor and outdoor play areas, all within an 80,000-square-foot clubhouse.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The luxurious property covers 4,774 square feet and is situated within a gated community of 800 Victorian-style villas, spread across a 110-acre estate, Hindustan Times reported.

Ola IPO opens with a price band of 72-76

Ola Electric Mobility, based in Bengaluru, has launched its much-anticipated IPO, which opened for subscription on Friday, August 2. At the end of Day 1, the initial public offering had been subscribed 0.38 times.

Ola Electric IPO will be available for investors until Tuesday, August 5.

As one of India's first fully electric vehicle companies to go public, Ola Electric is led by Bhavish Aggarwal, its Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director. The company has set the IPO price range between 72 and 76 per share.

Investors can place bids for a minimum of 195 shares, with subsequent bids required in multiples of 195 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is 14,820.

The IPO is being conducted through a Book Building Process. The allocation will be structured as follows: at least 75% of the net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers, up to 15% for non-institutional bidders, and up to 10% for retail individual investors.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.