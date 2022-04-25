OLX Autos appoints Siddharth Agrawal as country head for marketing

Prior to that, he served as global marketing director at Hindustan Unilever for over a decade across various sales and marketing roles. He led marketing efforts for the launch of Pureit range of water purifiers in India, and its global expansion into South East Asia and Africa. He was a key member behind the Pureit ‘ ₹1 crore safety challenge’ campaign which was based on the insight that consumers think that all purifiers are the same, it added.