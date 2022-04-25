OLX Autos appoints Siddharth Agrawal as country head for marketing

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Agrawal comes with a wealth of experience spread across marketing, sales and operations in multiple leadership roles in FMCG and mobility sector, with organisations such as Unilever and Ola
NEW DELHI: OLX Autos, which operates in the pre-owned automobile segment, has appointed Siddharth Agrawal as new country head for marketing. Agrawal will lead the auto division’s marketing initiatives as it enters the next phase of growth in the pre-owned automobile space. He will report to company CEO, Amit Kumar.
An alumnus of NMIMS, Agrawal, the company said, comes with a wealth of experience spread across marketing, sales and operations in multiple leadership roles in FMCG and mobility sector, with organisations such as Unilever and Ola.
Formerly, Agrawal served as senior director at Ola - spearheading its first-mile last-mile categories (Ola Autos and Ola Bikes). He was instrumental in the launch and scale-up of Ola Autos and bike categories in India, and led Ola’s global category development efforts, the company said in its statement.
Prior to that, he served as global marketing director at Hindustan Unilever for over a decade across various sales and marketing roles. He led marketing efforts for the launch of Pureit range of water purifiers in India, and its global expansion into South East Asia and Africa. He was a key member behind the Pureit ‘ ₹1 crore safety challenge’ campaign which was based on the insight that consumers think that all purifiers are the same, it added.
Agrawal said, “Having spent more than two decades in various leadership roles across industries from India to South-East Asia and Africa, I have witnessed how marketing initiatives are crucial in building new categories, and developing a differentiated brand identity to unlock growth. I am excited to embark on this journey along with an enthusiastic team that will support their strategic vision."
Amit Kumar added, “More and more Indian consumers are shifting their preferences to pre-owned vehicles and the trend has accelerated over the last few years especially in the wake of the pandemic. An evolving and competitive market brings new opportunities for us to communicate our brand proposition in a new avatar in line with changing consumer preferences. Agrawal’s extensive experience of scaling businesses across diverse portfolios in the auto sector is of immense value to us."
According to research firm Mordor Intelligence, the Indian used car market was valued at $32.14 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $74.70 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period (2022-2027).