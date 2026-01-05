Olympic gold medalist and javelin star Neeraj Chopra launches own athlete management firm, Vel Sports — All we know

India's Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has announced the launch of his own athlete management firm named Vel Sports. In an official statement, JSW Sports said that their formal partnership with the athlete is at and end and this “begins a new chapter” for the javelin superstar.

Dubbed as the‘Man with the Golden Arm’, Neeraj Chopra shot to fame after nabbing India's first-ever Olympic Gold in track and field at the Tokyo 2020 Games. He followed it with a World Championship Gold in 2023, and a Silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, along with several podium finishes on the global circuit.

The statement said this venture marks 27-year-old Neeraj Chopra's new journey as an entrepreneur. He was associated with JSW Sports since 2016.

What did Neeraj Chopra say? “Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I'll always remain grateful for their support and vision,” the celebrated athlete said.

He added, “As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey.”

In the same release, JSW Sports CEO Divyanshu Singh expressed pride in Neeraj Chopra's journey. “Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose. We’re immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits,” he said.

Both said the separation was done with “deep respect and pride” after a decade of partnership.

Neeraj Chopra's Vel Sports Management — All we know According to the filings, Vel Sports Management is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), registered in Panipat, Haryana.

Till March 2024, it had an infusion of ₹ 10 lakh from the partners, with reserves and surplus of ₹ 1.04 crore.

The documents showed two designated partners — Neeraj Chopra with contribution of ₹9.50 lakh, and Surendra Kumar with contribution of ₹50,000.

The turnover has been reported to be below ₹40 lakh, liabilities at ₹2 lakh, and assets over ₹5.72 crore, the documents showed.

Notably, data showed that Neeraj Chopra incorporated the company in April 2023 but has formally announced it now, with gross turnover for the period between 21 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 reported to be over ₹11.14 crore.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the entity stood at over ₹5.65 crore for the same period.