Omnicom Media Group India appoints Anisha Iyer as CEO

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Omnicom Media Group (OMD) India has elevated Anisha Iyer to the chief executive officer of the firm. Iyer has nearly 18 years of experience in the advertising business, with a niche in digital and technology. She joined OMD, a subsidiary of the group, in 2019 as the Managing Director for Malaysia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Omnicom Media Group (OMD) India has elevated Anisha Iyer to the chief executive officer of the firm. Iyer has nearly 18 years of experience in the advertising business, with a niche in digital and technology. She joined OMD, a subsidiary of the group, in 2019 as the Managing Director for Malaysia.

Iyer has since been with Omnicom Media Group and was in Thailand earlier this year as its Chief Product Officer. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Iyer has since been with Omnicom Media Group and was in Thailand earlier this year as its Chief Product Officer. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Building upon the culture of nurturing and elevating talent from within the group, the company said her appointment is yet another in the series of key leadership elevations in the APAC region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Iyer's previous stints include working in companies such as Mindshare, Madhouse, and GroupM. She has lent her expertise over the years, delivering solutions and strategy for a range of clients spanning FMCG, Pharma, Auto, Travel, Telecom, eCommerce, Food, and Retail businesses.

OMD India is the Indian division of the international media network. Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. The media group has full-service media agencies such as OMD, Heart & Science and PHD. It also runs a performance marketing agency Resolution, among others.