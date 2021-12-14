Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / People /  Omnicom Media Group India appoints Anisha Iyer as CEO

Omnicom Media Group India appoints Anisha Iyer as CEO

Anisha Iyer's previous stints include working in companies such as Mindshare, Madhouse, and GroupM.
1 min read . 01:08 PM IST Livemint

  • Iyer has been with Omnicom Media Group since 2019 and was in Thailand earlier this year as its Chief Product Officer

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Omnicom Media Group (OMD) India has elevated Anisha Iyer to the chief executive officer of the firm. Iyer has nearly 18 years of experience in the advertising business, with a niche in digital and technology. She joined OMD, a subsidiary of the group, in 2019 as the Managing Director for Malaysia.

NEW DELHI : Omnicom Media Group (OMD) India has elevated Anisha Iyer to the chief executive officer of the firm. Iyer has nearly 18 years of experience in the advertising business, with a niche in digital and technology. She joined OMD, a subsidiary of the group, in 2019 as the Managing Director for Malaysia.

Iyer has since been with Omnicom Media Group and was in Thailand earlier this year as its Chief Product Officer.

Iyer has since been with Omnicom Media Group and was in Thailand earlier this year as its Chief Product Officer.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Building upon the culture of nurturing and elevating talent from within the group, the company said her appointment is yet another in the series of key leadership elevations in the APAC region.

Iyer's previous stints include working in companies such as Mindshare, Madhouse, and GroupM. She has lent her expertise over the years, delivering solutions and strategy for a range of clients spanning FMCG, Pharma, Auto, Travel, Telecom, eCommerce, Food, and Retail businesses.

OMD India is the Indian division of the international media network. Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. The media group has full-service media agencies such as OMD, Heart & Science and PHD. It also runs a performance marketing agency Resolution, among others.

According to market research platform Statista, in 2020, the Indian advertising industry was valued at over 564 billion and it was projected to reach up to 700 billion rupees by 2022.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Electric vehicles set to charge ahead in 2022

Sensex Trades Lower Amid Weak Global Cues; Auto, Bankin ...

This telecom stock zooms 58% in 30 days. Here's the rea ...

The good and bad sides of digital lending, in 5 charts

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!