Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the automotive company Mahindra Group, has appreciated that the iconic product Mysore Sandal Soap is still popular. In a post on X, Mahindra shared the memories of using the soap and expressed that he plans to buy it again.

"Overwhelmed by nostalgia upon seeing this clip.

Delighted to see that it survives—and thrives.

Going to start buying it again and inhaling the fragrance of tradition!" Mahindra wrote.

Anand Mahindra also shared a video of a Mysore Sandal Soap factory that described the process of making the products.

The Mysore Sandal Soap was endorsed by former Indian Cricket team captain MS Dhoni in 2006.

Mysore Sandal Soap expansion plans The globally recognised Mysore Sandal soap known for its fragrance and shape is a product by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Due to its popularity, the company plans to add nearly 480 new distributors across India in 2025, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The soap is majorly available in southern states. With this expansion, it plans to reach out to places such as Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, Gujarat, Punjab, and all other states to expand its market presence.

For the last 40 years, the soap has had an oval shape along with red and green colour packaging, an iconic logo and the tagline “The only soap with 100% pure sandalwood oil”. However, the company plans to revamp the product with a new logo and tagline, the report added.

The maximum sales of Mysore Sandal Soap come from southern states, nearly 81 per cent. Among the southern states, Andhra Pradesh is the highest consumer, followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the report said. Consumers have associated cultural fondness with the product, making it a relevant choice among them to this day.