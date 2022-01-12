‘Once firms start listing at IFSC, volumes will grow exponentially’

One of the primary objectives of setting up the IFSC is to make it an international hub for raising capital from the market and also influence pricing of securities by attracting sufficient trading volumes over a period of time. Over the last five years, we have been able to build the ecosystem in terms of market infrastructure institutions and best-in-class regulations. In addition, the Company Law has also enabled listing of securities by foreign companies, companies incorporated in IFSC as well as domestic companies. The road is now clear for foreign companies to list on IFSC exchanges. With regard to IFSC companies, the draft notification has been placed before both the houses of Parliament and is likely to come into force very shortly. Similarly, domestic companies can also list as soon as the rules are notified by the government, which is expected in the near future. To directly answer your question, I would like to state that the groundwork has been completed and foundation has been laid. I am confident that in the coming five years, we will be able to realize our goals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}