ONCG appoints Pomila Jaspal as director, finance

NEW DELHI: State-owned ONGC on Tuesday appointed Pomila Jaspal as director, finance, with immediate effect.
Jaspal, a member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, has 36 years of experience across varied segments of the oil & gas industry, encompassing operating, regulatory and policy aspects of upstream and downstream industry.
Prior to this, Jaspal served as director, finance, in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd.
Jaspal has been working with ONCG since 1985. She has also served as director on the board of ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd., Petronet Mangalore Hassan Bangalore, and ONGC Petro additions Ltd.
She was instrumental in the merger of OMPL with MRPL, paving the way for synergy and integration benefits. As director, finance, MRPL, she focused on restructuring of borrowing portfolios leading to lower effective rate of interest.
She had steered MRPL’s maiden non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue worth ₹3,000 crore and also ventured into the commercial paper market at the opportune time that could generate funds at very competitive rates.