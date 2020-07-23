Online lending firms could disburse anywhere between $20 to $40 billion to borrowers over the next five years in India, and a large portion of this lending volume may come from existing fintechs who have already established a user base in digital payments, online insurance and wealth management segments, said Paytm chief executive and founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Sharma, who was speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2020, said that India’s financial and banking segment currently has the capacity to lend up to $2 trillion in the next five years of which the $1 trillion in loans disbursals could happen in the next 3 years alone.

He added that Paytm currently has close to 45 million active payments bank accounts with large deposits and transaction rates. All these deposits represent transactional data connected to each user that can be used to lend to the same user in the future.

“Our approach to lending is to use the existing distribution of cash deposits we already have across out payments bank, insurance, and mutual funds segment and use it as leverage," Sharma said at the virtual conference.

Paytm, which is owned by One 97 Communications Ltd. along with its founder Sharma, recently announced the acquisition of Mumbai-based private sector general insurer Raheja QBE for ₹568 crore. This acquisition is one of Paytm’s planned strategies to diversify its business into more segments beyond its core payments and wallet segment.

Sharma added that Paytm is also in the process of launching its new online stock brokerage vertical within the next 2-3 weeks as it looks to take on existing players such as Zerodha and 5paise.

The retail investment category in India is yet to see large penetration with just around 4 crore investors, with an opportunity to touch 10 crore in the next few years.

Paytm already operates financial services subsidiary named Paytm Money which aims to offer full-stack investments features on its app including mutual funds, debt and equity funds, and now online stock brokerage as well.

Apart from financial services and payments, Sharma pointed out that Indian fintechs are yet to disrupt the cross boarder money transfer segment.

“Digital payments have moved from net banking to card payments, to wallets, and now UPI with virtual addresses. But forex transfers still hugely rely on bank accounts and net baking and so there is a large space for payments startups to disrupt this," added Sharma during the virtual press meet.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated