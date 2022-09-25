Online sales to grow fast in coming years: Buddha

There are audiences for all kinds of products and there are all kinds of audiences. People with very high propensity to spend have not been impacted at all during covid. On the contrary, probably they’ve done better. They continue to lap up premium offerings. There are others who have suffered big blows to work and businesses. That is the audience which has gone for downtrading and they have been trying to make ends meet. So, there’s been a lot of downtrading within the SKUs (stock keeping units). But our premium portfolio continues to do quite well because it is addressing a certain need gap for a certain audience that is looking for indulgence. A lot of consumers are lapping up large packs, so consciously, we have started introducing more price points for large packs. Earlier, we had ₹5, ₹10, ₹15, ₹20 and ₹50 packs. Now we are launching ₹120, 1 ₹80, ₹200 and ₹250 packs for biscuits, which were not available two years ago.