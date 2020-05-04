NEW DELHI : Amitabh Kant, Chairman of Empowered Group 6 (EG 6) and CEO NITI Aayog, on Monday said that only 610 covid-19 cases have been reported from 112 backward districts of the country.

"We have worked there with Collectors in 112 backward districts, which we call aspiration districts that come under the aspirational district programme. Till now in those 112 districts, only 610 cases have been reported that is only 2 per cent of the national level infection. In 112 districts, 22 per cent of India's population resides. Of these, six districts have reported the first case after April 21," Kant told reporters here.

He said that the group has mobilised more than 92,000 NGOs/civil society organisations, appealing them to assist states and districts in identifying hotspots, deputing volunteers, helping migrant workers and other needy people.

"In the next phase, the group will mobilize Civil Society Organisations/ NGOs for the movement against COVID-19 stigmatisation and in protecting the elderly and senior citizens," he added.

Kant said that the group has also mobilised international organisations including the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

"Skill-building of 15,300 trainers, training for 3951 surveillance/ health officers on Integrated Health Information Platform, infection prevention and control training in 890 hospitals, support to ICMR for testing, strengthening risk communication and community engagement capabilities of healthcare workers, procurement of 2 lakh PPEs and 4 lakh N95 masks, have been initiated by WHO and UNICEF," he said.

"They gave 2 lakh PPEs and 4 lakh N95 masks were mobilised by WHO and UNICEF. Through UNDP, we have ordered 10,000 ventilators and 10 million PPE kits which will be given by UNICEF to the Government of India," he said.

"UNDP is engaged in the procurement of medical supplies including ventilators (initially 1000 units as per the current requests, but potentially higher based on future demand) for 25 States. Further, an order of 10,000 Ventilators and 10 million PPE Kits to UNICEF was expedited by EG 6," read an official release.

The EG 6 Chairman also said that the Red Cross Society has been mobilised in every district. "40,000 volunteers of the society worked with district administrations in around 500 districts. They worked in quarantine centres, isolation facilities, donation of ventilator, masks, PPEs, test kits," he said.

Kant also informed that telemedicine feature has been added to Aarogya Setu app.

"EG 6 has urged all CSO, NGO, International Organisation and Industry partners to effectively utilise the ArogyaSetu platform in their operations. It is the world's fastest-growing mobile application with more than 80 million installations on the Google Play Store, just days after its launch. It now brings online telemedicine and medical consultations (call and video), Home Lab Test and pharmacy," read the release.

Share Via