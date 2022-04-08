Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The tech savvy Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra on Friday took to Twitter to re-post an image of the Willys Jeep which has been turned into a lamp fixture. Anand Mahindra re-posted the image shared by Mahindra Rise Chief Customer & Brand Officer Asha Kharga which said, “in 1947, @MahindraRise got the franchise to assemble the iconic Willys Jeep, USA, to traverse the rugged roads of a newly independent India. Sometimes what roars on the road, can also look elegant on the ceiling. The jeep grill is now a beautiful chandelier in our Board Room." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To this, Anand Mahindra retweeted, "I enjoy asking visitors if they can make out what elements the lamp fixture is made of. Only real car lovers figure it out without any prompting…"

To this, Anand Mahindra retweeted, "I enjoy asking visitors if they can make out what elements the lamp fixture is made of. Only real car lovers figure it out without any prompting…"

Mahindra also retweeted another Twitter post showcasing the interesting way in which old, spare auto parts were used to turn into elegant objects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anand Mahindra, said it also saw a sharp rise in exports of automobiles and tractors in the October-December quarter. Carmakers are seeing a pickup in demand compared to pandemic-hit 2021, but production has come under pressure from a global chip shortage and rising commodity prices. Several major Indian carmakers raised prices last year to pass on some of the excess costs to customers.