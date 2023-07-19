After leading UK-based OnlyFans for two years, CEO Ami Gan announced her resignation on Tuesday. She will be succeeded by the Chief strategy and operations officer Keily Blair as the next CEO of OnlyFans. In her Twitter post announcing her resignation, Ami Gan also announced her new venture Hoxton Projects which she will be launching soon.

“Leaving OnlyFans and Launching a new venture. Spending nearly 3 years at OnlyFans while it echoed throughout the cultural zeitgeist, has been beyond rewarding," tweeted Ami Gan on Monday.

OnlyFans is known for providing internet content subscription services. The online platform supports adult content. During her tenure, the company was able to pay around $10 billion to creators.

Sharing her two-year-long journey with the company, Ami Gan recalled the goals she had accomplished including building trust around the platform. She said that during her leadership, the platform enhanced its focus on platform safety, and also increased OnlyFans' diverse community of creators and fans.

Mentioning her major milestone as the company CEO, Ami Gan said that OnlyFans paid out $10 billion in creator earnings, made it on the Financial Time's list of Europe's Fastest Growing Companies two times, the comapny witnessed massive expansion OFTV's creator-led content, launch of the platform's safety & transparency center, etc.

Keily Blair to be the next OnlyFans CEO

The chief strategy and operations officer of OnlyFans, Keily Blair, will serve as the new CEO of the company. Keily Blair has also worked as a lawyer, and business executive. She has also led OnlyFans' trust and saffety operations. She was the leading lady behind the development, execution and communication of OnlyFans' strategic initiatives and future goals to users. Before joining the company in January 2022. Keily Blair had served as partner0head of cyber,privacy and data innovation of firm Orrick. She has also worked at PwC and law firms Morrison & Foerster and Allen & Overy.

What is Hoxton Projects?

Ami Gan also announced her new venture, Hoxton Projects. The venture will delve deep into the field of communication and marketing to help founders and growing business to expand their impression.

“Hoxton Projects reimagines the agency paradigm to support founders and growing businesses on how to best communicate and market their purpose and competitive advantage," said Ami Gan in her tweet.