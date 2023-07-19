OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan steps down, announces new venture

Keily Blair to be the next OnlyFans CEO

The chief strategy and operations officer of OnlyFans, Keily Blair, will serve as the new CEO of the company. Keily Blair has also worked as a lawyer, and business executive. She has also led OnlyFans' trust and saffety operations. She was the leading lady behind the development, execution and communication of OnlyFans' strategic initiatives and future goals to users. Before joining the company in January 2022. Keily Blair had served as partner0head of cyber,privacy and data innovation of firm Orrick. She has also worked at PwC and law firms Morrison & Foerster and Allen & Overy.