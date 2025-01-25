OP Jindal’s empire of steel is powered by grit and determination
Summary
- In the 1950s, when most of his contemporaries were seeking steady government employment, he took the unconventional path by learning about pipe bending and welding as a trader of steel pipes and tubes.
In the pantheon of India's industrial titans, few stories capture the imagination as that of Om Prakash Jindal. From a humble bucket-manufacturing workshop in Hisar to building one of India's largest steel empires, his story reads like a masterclass in entrepreneurial audacity. What truly set him apart was the rare ability to seamlessly navigate both the unforgiving world of heavy industry and the intricate maze of politics.