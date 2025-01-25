OP Jindal’s empire of steel is powered by grit and determination

Politician with a spine of steel

What truly set him apart, however, was his unique position in politics. Unlike many businessmen and politicians who used their positions to advance their own business interests, he approached politics with the same straightforward approach that characterised his business dealings. As an MLA and later power minister in Haryana, he was known to speak his mind even when it did not align with his party’s position. His political style, bereft of grandiose promises or rhetorical speeches, was a refreshing departure from the usual politicians’ spiel.