OpenAI leadership hangs in balance as Sam Altman’s counter-rebellion gains steam
Berber Jin , Deepa Seetharaman , Tom Dotan , Keach Hagey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Nov 2023, 01:34 PM IST
SummaryThe AI startup’s power struggle persisted on Sunday after igniting with the chief executive’s ouster on Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO—The abrupt shakeup at OpenAI turns on one of the oldest tales in Silicon Valley: a breakup between a founder and his board.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less