OpenAI saga: Sam Altman back, set to replace Emmett Shear; a look at CEOs with shortest tenure
Emmett Shear, a former chief executive of Twitch, was announced as the interim CEO by OpenAI's embattled board on November 20.
OpenAI, the startup behind artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot sensation ChatGPT, has reached an agreement with its ousted chief executive officer Sam Altman to bring him back to the company. The reconciliation, which comes barely five days after Altman's exit, is set to end the tenure of Emmett Shear who was given the top role two days ago.