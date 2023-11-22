OpenAI , the startup behind artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot sensation ChatGPT , has reached an agreement with its ousted chief executive officer Sam Altman to bring him back to the company. The reconciliation, which comes barely five days after Altman's exit, is set to end the tenure of Emmett Shear who was given the top role two days ago.

Shear, a former chief executive of Twitch, was announced as the interim CEO by OpenAI's embattled board on November 20. He has welcomed the agreement between the company and Altman, saying that he is “glad to be part of the solution".

With Shear's stint as the CEO set to conclude within a few days, here's a look at five chief executives with some of the shortest tenures.

- Fritz Henderson, CEO of General Motors for 9 months

Henderson was appointed as the chief executive of General Motors on March 1, 2009, following the auto sector crisis. While he was seen to charting a new growth phase for the company, the GM board asked him to resign on December 1, 2009 – a decision that left the auto industry stunned, the New York Times had reported.

- Ed Whitacre Jr, CEO of General Motors for 9 months

The next on the list is Whiteacre Jr, who succeeded Henderson as the CEO of GM in December 2009. Although he was credited for strengthening the company's financials and preparing it for the initial public offering (IPO), he was replaced nine months later.

- Jack Griffin, CEO of Time for 5 months

The tenure of Griffin as the chief executive of Time was marred in controversies. He was given the top role in September 2010. He had allegedly ruffled feathers with his "tough style", company insiders told The Daily Beast. The magazine publishing giant removed him as the CEO in February 2011.

- Robert Willumstad, CEO of AIG for 3 months

Willumstad was appointed as the chief executive of American International Group (AIG) in June 2008, at a time when the US economy was in the midst of a recession. During his tenure, the shares dropped by 97 percent, but the fall was blamed on the company's pre-existing condition. Willumstad was replaced in September 2008. He reportedly refused to accept the severance payment for his three months' work, amounting to $22 million, as he could not executed his strategy.

- Alan Fishman, CEO of Washington Mutual for 17 days

Fishman succeeded Kerry Killinger, who served as the CEO of Washington Mutual for 18 years, on September 8, 2008. He assumed the top role at a time when the firm was seen to be collapsing due to the massive financial crisis. With JP Morgan taking over Washington Mutual in the same month, Fishman's tenure as the CEO of the company ended in 17 days.

