Indian economy is at a crucial junction where the governments have to decide when to open up. While the covid positive cases have come down, the question remains whether we have vaccinated enough people and how are prepared are we for Covid 3.0 if it happens. In an exclusive interview with the outgoing president of the Confederation of the Indian industry (CII) Uday Kotak said that the opening up of the economy will depend on the nature of vaccination programs, our peak capacity of critical supplies and the ability to make Indians understand that precautions are a must. July- September will be the most challenging period for India, he said. Edited transcripts are given below:

Do you think the economy will still be resilient at this pace of vaccination?

My current view is by end of FY22 we should get back to an economy of the same size as it was at the end of FY20. If we were say an economy of size 100 and we saw (-8)% GDP, we will get back to 100 mark which is 8-9% growth by next year.

Do you think the government should announce some fiscal measures so that monetary policy does not have to do heavy lifting?

The time has come for the fisc to support the economy in two parts. In the lower strata where it has to be in the form of direct intervention whether food or other essentials or cash in the bank, NREGA. The second one is program to support stressed sectors in business. It could be an extension of the ECLGS program which has been quite successful with ₹3 lakh crore, not all of it has been used. But I would expand the sectors, even the size and maybe suggest going up to ₹5 lakh crore.

Earlier this month, you had spoken for the need to curtail non-essential economic activity. Is that something you would advocate even now?

As we get out of lockdowns into a broader opening up of the economy, we have to very careful. Even if the positivity rate comes down, we must simultaneously be ready for greater vaccination happening and capacity on medicines, oxygen and hospital beds, God forbids if a third wave comes. So, the opening up has to be calibrated based on these facts and the determination of these facts should be taken by experts in their respective fields.

What are your thoughts on India’s vaccination policy?

My personal view on the vaccination policy is that we need a two-segment policy and not a three-segment policy. We should have 75% allocated to the central government and price can be negotiated and thereafter equitably allocated to the states. For the rest 25%, leave it free for the private sector. This three-way thing of 50% supply to the central government and then the remaining 50% between the states and the private sector is complicating matters.

Could we have planned the vaccination programme better by anticipating the third wave?

My view is that you are driving the car, so look at the windshield and not at the rear-view mirror. Let us see how we can make it from here and from what I hear, we should have 15 crore vaccines by August. So let us get our vaccination pumped and grown and ensure that the government pays a fair price and go out and maximize production and distribution. That is how we should think of our future. There is a very delicate balance between July, August and September. The vaccinations are still going up and your positivity rate is coming down.

Banks had sought priority vaccination for staff. Has there been any progress?

Banks asked for it as early as March but there is no clear policy either at the centre or at the state-level and different states are taking different views. Some states are actually considering banking as an essential service for vaccination.

Do you think RBI should allow another moratorium or extend restructuring framework for large corporates?

It’s time for the state to step up and support stressed sectors like guarantees under ECLGs. If that happens bankers can support stressed sectors by way of funding. Second area is call it moratorium or restructuring, independent of support from state, if there is stress then there is need for forbearance by banks. There is nothing stopping a bank from restructuring or giving any facility to borrowers. All that the bank needs to do it is ensure it has enough capital and set aside provisioning charge for doing restructuring or moratorium. Continue with financial disciple and take capital charge and provide. Private sector banking has been increasing capital base over the last 12 months. If banks have enough capital and do what is right for borrowers, let us not mix it with third part which is if I give forbearance to borrowers why do I need forbearance from RBI for the capital charge I need to . Finally, if we don’t take capital charge on our balancesheet, we will weaken the banking system’s balancesheet. Whatever we need to do with borrower, let us keep it independent. I’m not in favour of asking for forbearance as back-to-back action. It weakens India’s financial sector and image domestically and globally.

Do smaller banks require some more covid-19 forbearance?

Most banks have raised capital and it is not just the larger banks. Any bank that needs capital today will see that it is available. You know that Yes Bank raised another ₹15,000 crore last year from the markets. Besides us, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank and also AU Small Finance Bank raised capital. The answer to the issue is get oxygen and it is available for the financial sector. Non-bank lenders have raised capital as well. I can assure you that one of the biggest things that covid-19 has surprised with is the ability of the markets to provide equity capital. We should avoid a situation where we extend and pretend. I am happy to extend, but we should not pretend. If you are extending, take the provisioning, take the capital charge but let us not pretend that there is no problem.

CII suggested some changes in Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) diktat on auditor appointments. What are the challenges in implementing the circular?

Firstly, India needs to have an Indian auditing and accounting capability. Therefore, strengthening India’s capability is important. However, what we need to do is that whenever we have a change in policy, there should be enough time for transition. One of the suggestions we have made at CII is to give fair transition time for this change. Whether it is a global or a local audit firm, I think both have had their challenges in the financial sector and what is clear and critical is to increase capability across auditing firms. More importantly, there should be a value system which is consistent, irrespective of whether it is global or a domestic firm.

How do you think the capital market activity will be this year?

Last year surprised everybody with the level of capital market activity. This year, capital market activity will continue but a lot will depend on how the United States behaves and how India works on this whole vaccine and covid-19 situation. Therefore, I would like to believe that activity would pick up as we go forward, subject to global inflation and global interest rates.

What are your expectations from RBI’s policy next month?

We need to keep the policy accommodative at least through calendar year 2021. This is a time when monetary policy has to support while he fiscal steps up but you cannot have a situation where the interest rates go up in the short-run both on the short as well as the longer end. On the longer end, the central bank is actively supporting through the G-SAP or government security acquisition programme. Our estimate shows that inflation will be broadly benign in India for most of 2021 and will start picking up towards the last quarter of fiscal 2022. By March, it should be around 5.5% based on our current estimates.

