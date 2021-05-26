It’s time for the state to step up and support stressed sectors like guarantees under ECLGs. If that happens bankers can support stressed sectors by way of funding. Second area is call it moratorium or restructuring, independent of support from state, if there is stress then there is need for forbearance by banks. There is nothing stopping a bank from restructuring or giving any facility to borrowers. All that the bank needs to do it is ensure it has enough capital and set aside provisioning charge for doing restructuring or moratorium. Continue with financial disciple and take capital charge and provide. Private sector banking has been increasing capital base over the last 12 months. If banks have enough capital and do what is right for borrowers, let us not mix it with third part which is if I give forbearance to borrowers why do I need forbearance from RBI for the capital charge I need to . Finally, if we don’t take capital charge on our balancesheet, we will weaken the banking system’s balancesheet. Whatever we need to do with borrower, let us keep it independent. I’m not in favour of asking for forbearance as back-to-back action. It weakens India’s financial sector and image domestically and globally.