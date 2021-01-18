Optimistic about consumption rebounding in Q4: Jatia

The government relaxing covid restrictions in the third quarter has definitely strengthened consumer demand and improved market conditions in various sectors. The pandemic has lasted too long, and the new consumer behaviour is proof that they are used to this new normal now. Things are gradually getting back to normalcy even with regards to eating at restaurants. What we have been witnessing at our McDonald’s restaurants is that while our convenience channels of delivery, takeout, on the go and drive-thru continue to grow strongly, dine-in demand is also coming back in full force. Now, with positive news on the vaccine being out soon this year and stimulus packages from the government, I am quite optimistic about consumption rebounding in the fourth quarter.