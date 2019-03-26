(AFP)
Optimistic about Jet Airways' future, says CEO Vinay Dube

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2019, 04:13 PM IST IANS

  • Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting on Jet, CEO Vinay Dube said: 'We are optimistic'
  • SBI chairman Rajnish Singh, DGCA chief B.S. Bhullar and Civil Aviation Secretary were also present in the meeting

New Delhi: Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube on Tuesday said that the stakeholders of the cash-strapped airline were optimistic about the airline's future.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting on Jet, he said: "We are optimistic."

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Singh, DGCA chief B.S. Bhullar and Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola were also present in the meeting held to discuss the future of Jet.

The meeting came a day after Jet Chairman Naresh Goyal resigned and lenders of the bank agreed to provide immediate funds of 1,500 crore

