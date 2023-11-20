Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin resigns following nationwide telecom outage
Her decision comes after a 12-hour-long telecom disruption on November 8 resulted in widespread disconnection for millions of Optus mobile and internet users across Australia. Moreover, critical sections of the country’s public transport system were rendered inoperable.
Optus CEO, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, has stepped down from her position less than a fortnight after the Australian telecommunications giant grappled with a severe nationwide disruption, Bloomberg reported.
