Oracle CEO Safra Catz's net worth rises $412 million in a day as stock hits record highs

Oracle Corp.’s stock rally this week has not only lifted the software giant’s market value but also added significantly to the personal wealth of its chief executive officer, Safra Catz.

According to CNBC, Catz’s net worth surged by about $412 million during the first six hours of trading on Wednesday after the company’s strong earnings report sent its shares up nearly 40%. Forbes estimates her net worth at $3.4 billion as of Wednesday afternoon, compared with $3 billion earlier in the day.

The jump followed Oracle’s disclosure of $455 billion in remaining performance obligations, contracted revenue that has yet to be recognised. The figures underline the company’s accelerating growth in cloud services and its expanding role in powering artificial intelligence workloads.

Larry Ellison, Oracle’s co-founder, benefited even more from the rally. His net worth soared to an estimated $386.3 billion, making him the world’s second-richest person, up from $293 billion at the start of the trading day.

“Oracle has become the go-to place for AI workloads,” Catz said on the company’s earnings call, citing new cloud contracts with firms such as OpenAI, xAI, Meta, Nvidia and AMD.

Catz, who has been Oracle’s sole CEO since 2019, has overseen a more than 800% rise in the company’s stock price during her tenure. She previously led Oracle’s M&A strategy, completing high-profile acquisitions including PeopleSoft and Sun Microsystems.

Analysts across Wall Street were surprised by the scale of Oracle’s performance. Deutsche Bank’s Brad Zelnick said he was “in shock, in a very good way,” while John DiFucci of Guggenheim Securities said he was “blown away.” Bank of America analysts have forecast further upside in the stock on the back of Oracle’s strong revenue pipeline and AI-driven demand.

Oracle share price performance Oracle's shares were already on the rise before the latest financial results. They increased by 45% this year through Tuesday’s close, four times the gain seen in the S&P 500. Its surge on Wednesday also boosted other AI stocks, including Nvidia, which rose 3.8%. In Asia, Nvidia suppliers rallied in Japan and South Korea, with Advantest Corp. up over 3% and SK Hynix Inc. increasing by 5.6%.

The company's forecast underscores the need for global AI developers to step up their investments. OpenAI, an Oracle customer, predicts it will need trillions of dollars over time to invest in the infrastructure needed to develop and run its services.