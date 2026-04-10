Oracle layoffs begin in California, 700 workers to be let go by June — What we know

Oracle layoffs: Tech giant Oracle, which began cutting about 30,000 employees worldwide on 31 March, has started recording the dismissals in public filings. Oracle is planning thousands more job cuts as it faces a cash crunch from its massive AI data centre expansion.

Oracle layoffs in California The Oracle layoffs, announced in late March, will affect approximately 700 workers across California, according to a report by The New York Post, citing state records.

These workers, part of the broader Oracle layoffs that affected around 30,000 people, are expected to lose their jobs by 1 June.

Companies in California planning a mass layoff, plant closure or relocation must submit a notice to the state in advance.

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Which employees are affected? According to The New York Post, Oracle detailed which employees have been affected due to the layoffs in California.

The company, led by billionaire Larry Ellison, will cut 310 workers in Redwood City, 184 in Santa Clara, 158 in Pleasanton and 50 in Santa Monica.

Separately, 491 workers at Oracle's Seattle offices will be let go as part of the broader job cuts across the company.

Oracle may lay off 30,000 employees Earlier, CNBC reported that Oracle had announced 30,000 job cuts across the company, marking the biggest round of tech layoffs in the last 12 months.

Oracle communicated the decision via an early morning email to its employees.

“After careful consideration of Oracle's current business needs, we have made the decision to eliminate your role as part of a broader organizational change,” the notification sent to affected employees read, mentioned the report. “As a result, today is your last working day,” it read.

The fateful 6 am email, which caught many employees off guard, mentioned that they would be “eligible to receive a severance package subject to the terms and conditions of the severance plan.”

Oracle said it will lay off 491 employees working remotely in Washington state and at its Seattle offices, effective 1 June, according to a notice filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

The job cuts are part of a "reduction in force and other terminations," Oracle said, adding that its Seattle sites will remain open. The company had about 162,000 full-time employees globally as of May 2025.

Earlier this year, analysts at investment bank TD Cowen predicted that Oracle could lay off up to 30,000 employees and may sell some of its assets amid a push to finance AI infrastructure projects.

A Business Insider report said that the laid-off employees in the USA will receive four weeks' base salary, plus one week of severance for each additional year of employment.

More than 70 tech companies have cut around 40,480 jobs so far this year, per Layoffs.fyi, as companies increasingly reallocate resources toward AI, heightening fears of AI-driven disruptions among workers.

Last month, Meta laid off a few hundred employees across multiple teams to finance AI costs.