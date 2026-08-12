Oracle layoffs: Tech giant reportedly plans another round of cuts after 21000 job losses this year—All you need to know

Oracle is preparing for another round of job cuts as the company seeks to lower its payroll while taking on billions of dollars in debt to finance its artificial intelligence infrastructure, Business Insider reported, citing people familiar with the plans and an internal document it reviewed.

The potential layoffs come after Oracle carried out workforce reductions earlier this year. The company’s headcount fell by 21,000 employees, or 13%, during the fiscal year that ended May 31, 2026, including through layoffs, as per a recent regulatory filing.

“The adoption and deployment of AI technologies across our operations have resulted, and may continue to result, in reductions to our workforce,” Oracle stated in an annual financial regulatory filing.

It currently employs around 141,000 people, the company said.

Oracle has asked managers to identify employees who could be affected by the planned cuts, with the company aiming to reduce its payroll by the start of the second quarter on September 1, according to the report citing person directly familiar with the matter.

Neither Oracle nor its executives have publicly confirmed the reported layoffs.

The potential layoffs also reflect the financial pressures created by the AI infrastructure boom. While Oracle is borrowing tens of billions of dollars to expand data centres and purchase chips, it is simultaneously seeking to cut costs in other areas, including its workforce.

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The move reportedly highlights the challenge facing even companies benefiting from growing AI demand as they try to balance huge infrastructure investments with Wall Street’s expectations for profitability.

$1.84 billion incurred in severance and other costs, $55.7 billion invested in infrastructure Oracle invested $55.7 billion in infrastructure, including new data centres, during fiscal 2026, resulting in a cash outflow of $23.7 billion more than the company generated during the year.

The company also incurred $1.84 billion in severance and other costs linked to restructuring efforts in fiscal 2026, a sharp increase from the $374 million recorded in the previous fiscal year, according to its filing, reported Reuters in June.

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Oracle said its workforce changes were driven by several factors, including management and product changes, performance-related issues, strategic realignments and acquisitions.

It stated earlier this month that it expects net capital expenditure to reach around $70 billion in the current fiscal year. To finance the spending, the company plans to raise an additional $40 billion through debt and equity, including a previously announced $20 billion stock offering.

Uber cuts 10% of customer service jobs Meanwhile, Uber Technologies Inc. has eliminated 10% of jobs in its customer service operations as part of a broader restructuring aimed at simplifying its workforce and increasing the use of artificial intelligence, as per Bloomberg.

The company announced the cuts in its community operations division last month, saying the move is intended “to simplify operations, strengthen in-person collaboration, and continue to embrace AI,” an Uber spokesperson said in an email.

Employees who were working remotely in the division have also been asked to move to hub offices, in line with the company’s return-to-office policy, the spokesperson added.