Oracle's Larry Ellison tops Elon Musk to become world's richest person; gains $101 billion net worth in a day

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2025, 09:09 PM IST
Oracle's co-founder and CTO, Larry Ellison, became the world's richest person on Wednesday, 10 September 2025.

The US-based software giant Oracle's co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Larry Ellison, became the world's richest person on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, crossing billionaire Elon Musk with a single-day net worth gain of $101 billion, reported the news agency Bloomberg.

According to the agency report, Larry Ellison's net worth gained $101 billion as of 10:10 a.m. (EDT) in New York, after the software major reported its quarterly results, which topped the market expectations.

This single-day increase in Larry Ellison's net worth pushed the veteran's net worth to $393 billion, compared to that of billionaire Elon Musk at $385 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

As per the agency report, this $101 billion rise is the biggest single-day net worth increase ever recorded by the index.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

 
 
