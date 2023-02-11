The Good Glamm Group-owned beauty and personal care brand Organic Harvest has signed actor Nimrat Kaur as the face of its new campaign, reinstating its purpose of bringing 100% certified organic beauty products.

The company has launched a television commercial featuring the actor and said the ad film urges the consumer to think about organic products.

Nimrat Kaur said, “I have grown up with an inherent love for all things organic. Be it fresh produce straight from the farm or do-it-yourself beauty rituals, I believe in the power of organic ingredients for a healthy lifestyle. For me, the company has been a trustworthy brand that has always delivered the best and purest products. I’m excited to be the face of the brand’s new campaign and the television commercial.“ Kaur also unveiled the brand’s new range.

Rahul Agarwal, CEO & founder of the Syscom Organic World Private Limited, said, “This company was born out of the desire to bring the essence of 100% certified organic products to the beauty industry. What started as a humble dream ten years back has now transformed into an ambition—to highlight the advantage of organic as the purest natural and make Organic Harvest the go-to brand for natural beauty seekers. With this new avatar, we are all set to create only the best with our extensive product offerings and experiences that will transform the way consumers perceive the world of ‘natural."

Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, The Good Brands Co., The Good Glamm Group, added, “I believe the brand best reflects the increasing consumer fondness for ethically sourced, potent and the purest of natural beauty care products. With this brand new avatar, we aim to strengthen the brand’s positioning as India’s beloved, 100% certified organic beauty and personal care brand."

