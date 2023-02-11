Organic Harvest signs Nimrat Kaur as brand ambassador
Beauty product, Organic Harvest signed actress Nimrit Kaur as its next brand ambassador. The brand claims to bring 100% certified organic beauty products
The Good Glamm Group-owned beauty and personal care brand Organic Harvest has signed actor Nimrat Kaur as the face of its new campaign, reinstating its purpose of bringing 100% certified organic beauty products.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×